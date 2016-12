The leu climbs to 3.61 lei against the euro, within ascending trend

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 11 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, rose to 3.61 against Europe's single currency this morning, thus continuing to nudge up within a process which started last evening. The leu closed yesterday’s exchange rate session at 6.63 against the euro. The last session of the week started at a 3.62 lei per euro level after which the exchange switched to 3.6125 lei. “The foreign currency offer coming from the local players seems to increase yet, we will see if the leu grows over the 3.60 limit," the chief dealer of Banca Transilvania, Ioan Birle said. At 10:45 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.6180 lei and sold it with 3.6240 lei. On international markets, the U.S. dollar oscillated around the new historical low of 1.5912 reached yesterday. At 10:45 the euro traded at 1.5863 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 10 to 11 percent per year, within a low liquidity market. NewsIn