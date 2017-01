The Bucharest Stock Exchange sees downward tendency on rising, U.S. stocks tumble

Ştire online publicată Joi, 12 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Financial companies lost 0.89 percent at rising bell today on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and liquidity rose slightly over yesterday. Deals in the yesterday session amounted at 1.83 million lei and today they hiked to 2.26 million lei. Bourses in the U.S. posted negative evolution with heavy falls in the background of high petrol price which is once again close to the historic maximum. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index dropped 1.68 percent to 12,083, the S&P 500 index lowered 1.69 percent to 1,335 and the Nasdaq index tumbled 2.24 percent to 2,394. The BET index measuring the ten best companies on BSE dropped 0.79 percent to 7,363.47 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds lost 0.72 percent to 5,238.3. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs decreased 0.89 percent to 52,056.16. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.73 percent to 16,813.29. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) was the most liquid stock today generating deals of 416,900 lei and cheapened 0.61percent to 1.64 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) lowered 0.63 percent 1.57 lei, SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) dropped 1.27 percent to 2.33 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) cheapened 1.37 percent to 2.88 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) dived 0.46 percent to 2.17 lei. Fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) lost 1.36 percent to 0.7250 lei. Chemical producer Amonil (AMO) upped 1.99 percent to 0.0822 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) fell 1.35 percent to 21.90 lei and Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of BSE, dipped 0.44 percent to 160 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) dropped 0.22 percent to 0.4490 lei. NewsIn