The Bucharest Stock Exchange posts powerful hikes at rising bell, on advance of U.S. bourses

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 21 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The five financial companies in Romania known as SIFs climbed 2.90 percent on opening on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), on a general market rise underpinned by the optimism on the American markets amid talks of new financial incentive plans. Liquidity more than doubled to 1.44 million lei (393,458 euros) from 664,586 lei in the previous session. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE added 2.67 percent to 3,552.69 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares without financial companies grew 2.09 percent to 2,659.58. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies gained 2.90 percent to 16,633.02 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna upped 2.63 percent to 8,059.75. The BET-XT index of 25 most liquid stocks on the bourse climbed 2.68 percent to 344.30 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies advanced 2.99 percent to 473.35. The American bourses closed with significant hikes supported by an unblock in the credit market and by a potential second rescue plan to relaunch the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) appreciated 4.65 percent to 9,265 and the S&P 500 index measuring the best 500 stocks rallied 4.77 percent to 985.40. Nasdaq Composite gained 3.43 percent to 1,770. In Bucharest, shares of financial company SIF Oltenia (SIF5) added 3.80 percent to 0.82 lei and were the most liquid, with total deals of 453,324 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) climbed 4.35 percent to 0.72 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) rose 4.10 percent to 0.6350 lei. Oil company Petrom (SNP) advanced 3.90 percent to 0.2130 lei and second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) hiked 5.56 percent to 9.50 lei. Electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) inched 0.68 percent to 14.90 lei. NewsIn