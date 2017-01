Telecom leaders in Romania boost resources to cover the NATO Summit

Ştire online publicată Luni, 24 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Top providers of mobile-phone services in Romania, Vodafone, Orange and Cosmote will increase their traffic capacity during the NATO Summit to be held in Bucharest from April 2 to 4, representatives of the three companies told NewsIn. Vodafone Romania, the unit of the world's largest mobile-phone company Vodafone Group, inked partnership with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to provide communication services to organizers and foreign delegates. Orange Romania and Cosmote, the other leaders on the telecom market, will improve the coverage of certain areas during the event to provide good service. Vodafone Romania currently has more than eight million clients. The company was established in 2005 after local mobile phone operator Connex was acquired. Orange Romania is owned by France Telecom, Europe's second-largest phone company. France Telecom has more than 163 million clients on five continents. Cosmote Romania is member of Greece’s OTE Group. It currently offers coverage for 98.2 percent of the country's population and 87.5 percent of territory. Cosmote Group operates in five countries in Southeast Europe (Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania and Macedonia). NewsIn