Rusia a violat spaţiul aerian al Turciei

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Rusia a violat spaţiul aerian al Turciei

Vineri, 07 Martie 2014.
Un avion rus de recunoaştere a fost observat, vineri după-amiază, în apropiere de Strâmtoarea Bosfor, la intrarea în Marea Neagră a distrugătorului american USS Truxtun. Forţele Aeriene turce au reacţionat imediat, trimiţând avioane de vânătoare pentru interceptarea aeronavei ruse, anunţă surse citate de Sky News şi de presa turcă.Distrugătorul USS Truxtun a traversat vineri după-amiază Strâmtoarea Bosfor, în drum către Marea Neagră, unde va participa la un exerciţiu naval cu forţele militare din România şi Bulgaria, în contextul tensiunilor între NATO şi Rusia pe tema Ucrainei

1
US Army
8 martie 2014
+2 : -3
Niet !

Cred ca este Suhoi 27, ultimul tip de avion de lupta rus ?... periculos tare de tot !

