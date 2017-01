Romanian tennis player Victor Hanescu will face Richard Gasquet today within the Davis Cup

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's tennis player Victor Hanescu will today meet French player Richard Gasquet in a difficult match held in Sibiu, central Romania, within the Davis Cup. Romanian player Andrei Pavel will also face a hard match today, against French Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, finalist at the Gran Slam Australian Open tournament this year. Hanescu said he would have rather played in the second match, because the pressure is not so high. On the other hand, Pavel said he was happy not to play in the first match. Romania's double team Florin Mergea/Horia Tecau will play on Saturday against the French team Michael Llodra/Arnaud Clement. Two other matches will follow on Sunday, Pavel against Gasquet and Hanescu against Tsonga. This is the ninth time when Romania meets France within the Davis Cup.