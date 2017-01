Romanian stocks start mixed on a slow-moving market

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 10 Februarie 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started the day mixed on a market moving slightly up, but with the financial companies slipping. The BET index of the ten best companies on the market added 0.13 percent to 2,284.75 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares without financial companies climbed 0.21 percent to 1,500.56. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIF lost 0.58 percent to 9,770.03 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna gained 0.12 percent to 4,472.43. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks on the market dipped 0.06 percent to 212.03 and the BET-NG index mirroring the ten power companies on the bourse increased 0.41 percent to 334.71.