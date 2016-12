Romanian stocks start day mixed on slight downward trend and low liquidity

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 18 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) slipped today, except for the investment funds which gained 0.07 percent and liquidity lowered to less than 1 million lei; European stocks and U.S. futures advanced while most shares in Asia dropped. The U.S. bourses closed mixed yesterday. The Dow Jones (DJIA) index inched 0.01 percent to 12,620.49, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.06 percent to 1,365.56 while the Nasdaq index lost 0.35 percent to 2,341.83. The BET index of BSE, measuring the ten top companies on the market fell 0.22 percent to 6,866.75 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds lowered 0.29 percent to 4,862.29. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs inched 0.07 percent to 51,443.49 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna lost 0.25 percent to 15,659.91. Brokerage Broker Cluj (BRK) was the most liquid stock generating deals of 194,000 lei. Shares slumped 4.2 percent to 1.37 lei, followed by SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) which idled at 2.54 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) idled at 1.57 lei. Oil refiner Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC) gained 1.5 percent to 0.0609 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) idled at 2.76 lei while SIF Moldova (SIF2) inched 0.45 percent to 2.24 lei. Second lender by assets, BRD SocGen (BRD) gained 0.48 percent to 20.90 lei while fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV) idled at 0.71 lei. Romania's biggest petroleum company Petrom (SNP) lost 1.11 percent to 0.445 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of the BSE, lost 0.95 percent to 153.10 lei. NewsIn