Romanian stocks reduce slightly at rising bell, financial companies fall 0.82%

Ştire online publicată Luni, 18 August 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) slipped a bit at opening with the financial companies SIF dropping an average 0.82 percent while the power companies were slightly on the rise. Liquidity increased to 1.03 million lei versus 906,862 lei on August 15 in the morning. The BET index of the ten best companies on the market remained unchanged at 5,911.21 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds lost 0.20 percent to 4,318.36. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies also known as SIF reduced 0.82 percent to 34,013.77 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna dipped 0.68 percent to 13,825.74. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the market dropped 0.39 percent to 612.09 and the BET-NG index assessing the ten power companies added 0.27 percent to 813.55. Bourses in the U.S. closed the last trading session with small increases. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index rose 0.38 percent to 11,659 and the S&P index measuring the best 500 companies on the American market grew 0.41 percent to 1,298. Nasdaq lost a small 0.05 percent to 2,452. The second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) generated the highest liquidity this morning of 241,439 lei and remained idle at 18 lei. Lender Banca Transilvania (TLV), the fifth by assets in Romania, stayed unchanged at 0.3090 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed at the international tier plunged 2.68 percent to 145 lei. Financial company SIF Transilvania (SIF3) lowered 0.56 percent to 0.8950 lei. Fertilizer maker Azomures (AZO) cheapened 1.28 percent to 0.77 lei. Auto part maker Altur (ALT) slipped 4.84 percent to 0.0590 lei. NewsIn