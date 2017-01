Romanian stocks recover at starting bell on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 11 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian stocks rose at opening today led by the five financial companies known as SIFs which grew 1.30 percent. Deals reached 1.35 million lei this morning. Stocks in the U.S. yesterday closed with slight increases. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index added 0.73 percent to 11,229.02, the S&P 500 index measuring the best 500 companies on the U.S. market gained 0.70 percent to 1,253.39 and the Nasdaq index climbed 1.03 percent to 2.257,85. The BET index measuring the ten best companies on the Romanian market increased 0.18 percent to 6,199.82 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds climbed 0.56 percent to 4,505.50. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs grew 1.30 percent to 41,838.97 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna increased 0.39 percent to 14,258.21. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies nudged up 0.84 percent to 678.04 and the BET-NG index reflecting the evolution of the ten power companies lost 0.80 percent to 805.26. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) was the most liquid today generating deals of 488,199 lei and gained 2.80 percent to 1.10 lei. Fertilizer maker Azomures (AZO) rose 4.79 percent to 0.765 lei. Amonil (AMO), operating in the same industry as Azomures, jumped 4.25 percent to 0.0834 lei. Fifth bank by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) added 0.88 percent to 0.343 lei. Shares of the largest company in Romania, Petrom (SNP), nudged up 0.23 percent to 0.442 lei and Prodplast (PPL) climbed 7.34 percent to 3.95 lei. NewsIn