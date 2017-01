Romanian stocks recoup after recent losses; European stocks dive

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) indexes posted gains in today’s opening session, after plunging in the last two days; European shares upped and stocks in Asia dived. Opening session deals lowered three-fold, to 2.41 million lei (665,494 euros). Yesterday morning, they reached 8.35 million lei. Bourses in the U.S. closed mixed on Wednesday evening. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index decreased 0.10 percent to 12,390 and the S&P 500 index measuring the best 500 companies in the U.S. lost 0.03 percent to 1,377. Nasdaq closed at 2,503, a 0.91 percent increase. The BET index assessing the ten best companies on the market climbed 0.58 percent to 7,674.75 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds gained 0.47 percent to 5,390.29. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs rose 0.50 percent to 55,310.61 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna gained 0.44 percent to 17,599.94. SIF Moldova (SIF2) upped 0.88 percent, to 2.28 lei and SIF Oltenia (SIF5) gained 0.34 percent, to 2.98 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) increased 1.16 percent, to 1.75 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) idled at 1.68 lei. Fertilizer makers Azomures and Amonil both saw their shares advancing. Azomures (AZO) gained 2.73 percent, to 0.5650 lei and Amonil upped 2.74 percent, to 0.0825 lei. Shares of oil company Petrom (SNP), the largest company in Romania, upped 0.96 percent, to 0.5250 and Romanian textile producer Siretul Pascani (SRT) advamce 9.84 percent, to 0.0670 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) listed at the international tier of BSE and the majority owner of Romania’s largest bank by assets, Banca Comerciala Romana, lost 0.12 percent, to 170.30 lei. Romania’s fifth largest lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) upped 0.85 percent, to 0.4760 lei. NewsIn