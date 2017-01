Romanian stocks recoup after increase on international markets

Vineri, 01 Februarie 2008

Romanian stocks at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) rose at rising bell, after fall yesterday and due to investors’ confidence on the U.S. market following Federal Reserve’s decision to cut the monetary policy rate to 3 percent. Total deals this morning on BSE accounted for 4.19 million lei (2.06 million euros), 45 percent less than yesterday. The BET index assessing the market’s ten top performers rose 2.25 percent to 7,662.91 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus the five investment funds SIFs gained 1.58 percent to 5,249.07. The BET-FI index tracking the five financial companies known as SIFs (Societate de Investitii Financiare) climbed 2 percent to 62,244.89 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna advanced 2.08 percent to 16,912.09. Oil company Petrom (SNP) was the most liquid on the market this morning generating most of the deals worth 603,795 lei. The stock rose 2.04 percent to 0.40 lei. The second most liquid stock at opening was SIF Oltenia (SIF5), on deals of 581,670 lei at a value of 3.55 lei, 2.01 percent higher than yesterday. Romania’s second largest bank by assets, BRD SocGen (BRD) gained 2.62 percent to 19.60 lei and the fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) rose 3.50 percent to 0.74 lei, but saw few deals today, after massive trading the past two days when the bank announced a triple net profit for last year. SIF Moldova (SIF2) increased 2.21 percent to 2.77 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) were traded at 1.84 lei, a 1.66 percent growth, SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) climbed 1.85 percent to 2.76 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) advanced 2.22 percent to 1.84 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) increased 1.13 percent to 268 lei, generating deals worth 506,655 lei. NewsIn