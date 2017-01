Romanian stocks move towards foggy direction with low liquidity, global markets go downward

Ştire online publicată Luni, 10 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange starts mixed with two indexes down and other two on slight rise and halved liquidity of 1.54 million lei (411,310 euros); stocks in Europe and Asia and the U.S. declined. The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers rose 0.07 percent to 7,291.25 and the BET-C index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds slipped 0.03 percent to 5,134.964 The BET-FI index tracking the five investment funds known as SIFs lowered 0.82 percent to 59,257.28. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna hiked 0.13 percent to 16,109.13. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) was the most liquid today with trades of 286,565 lei and upped 0.93 percent to 3.24 lei, followed by SIF Moldova (SIF2) with deals of 241,027 lei and dropped 0.75 percent to 2.66 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) slid 0.71 percent to 2.78 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) cheapened 0.58 percent to 1.71 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) dropped 1.11 percent to 1.78 lei. Erste Bank lowered 1.47 percent to 134 lei. Banca Transilvania (TLV), the fifth lender by assets idled at 0.75 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) climbed 1.51 percent to 20.20 lei. Real estate company Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP) dropped 1.48 percent to 0.2660. Oil company Petrom (SNP) cheapened 0.76 percent to 0.39 lei. NewsIn