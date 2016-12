Romanian stocks fall slightly at rising bell today on higher liquidity; European, Asian shares dive

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 08 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) suffered correction in the opening session today following six days of consecutive hikes and liquidity climbed one third in the first half hour; Asian, European stocks plummeted. Liquidity advanced to 3.93 million lei (1.06 million euros) from 2.92 million lei at the beginning of the previous session. Bourses in the U.S. had an uncertain trend at closing yesterday on higher petroleum prices which fueled investors' fears of profit losses. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index inched only 0.02 percent to 12,612 and the S&P500 climbed 0.16 percent to 1,372. Nasdaq lost 0.26 percent to 2,364. In Romania the BET index of the top ten companies lost 0.16 percent to 7,333.27 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds fell 0.20 percent to 5,184.06 points. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs decreased 0.32 percent to 56,493.71 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna dropped 0.12 percent to 16,541.77. Shares of drug maker Zentiva (SCD) were the most liquid today with deals of 728,355 lei and lost 2.50 percent to 0.6150 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) dropped 0.58 percent to 1.72 lei on trades of 596,874 lei. Gas operator Trangaz Medias (TGN) idled at 235 lei on transactions of 594,961lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) idled at 22.40 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) gained 0.36 percent to 2.75 lei. SIF Oltenia(SIF5) lowered 0.33 percent to 3.04 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) cheapened 0.66 percent to 0.7550 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) dropped 0.39 percent to 2.57 lei. Brokerage house Broker Cluj (BRK) idled at 1.66 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) fell 0.63 percent to 1.58 lei. Erste Bank (EBS) had no transactions today, for the first time since listing on the BSE. NewsIn