Romanian stocks fall at starting bell, despite advance on foreign markets

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 18 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Stocks listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) started with drops of up to 2 percent for the BET-FI index, in spite of growth on foreign markets. Liquidity reduced to 2.29 million lei versus 5.15 million lei yesterday morning. The BET index of the ten best companies on the market slipped 0.34 percent to 5,614.31 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds lost 0.60 percent to 4,197.33. The BET-FI index assessing the five financial companies SIFs fell 2 percent to 37,200.95 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna dipped 0.62 percent to 13,170.10. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies listed at BSE dropped 0.82 percent to 609.53 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on the market slipped 0.09 percent to 763.78. Bourses in the U.S. closed with hikes after the oil price lowered 5 dollars easing inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index added 1.85 percent to 11,446 and the S&P 500 index of the best 500 companies on the market gained 1.20 percent to 1,260. Nasdaq grew 1.20 to 2,312. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) slipped 1.94 percent to 1.01 lei, generating most of the trading on the market, worth 411,751 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) cheapened 2.40 percent to 1.63 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) lost 2.37 percent to 1.65 lei and SIF Muntenia (SIF4) dropped 1.69 percent to 1.16 lei. Fertilizer maker Azomures (AZO) fell 3.53 percent to 0.82 lei. Electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) remained unchanged at 20.50 lei. NewsIn