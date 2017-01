Romanian stocks drop heavily influenced by slump on foreign markets

Ştire online publicată Luni, 17 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian stocks fell 2 percent this morning affected by significant drop on U.S. market, determining investors to sell. Deals rose three times this morning to 5.5 million lei (1.48 million euros). The BET index of top ten performers on the market lost 2.25 percent to 7,282.28 and the BET-C index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds tumbled 2.16 percent to 5,143.36. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies SIFs dropped 1.75 percent to 56,523.77. Fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV), fell 1.31 percent to 0.7550 lei, generating most of the deals on the market, of 1.09 million lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) dipped 1.53 percent to 2.57 lei, SIF Oltenia (SIF5) slipped 1.59 percent to 3.10 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) dropped 1.14 percent to 1.73 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) lost 1.49 percent to 2.65 lei. Second lender by assets, BRD SocGen (BRD), slid 3.33 percent to 20.30 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) lost 1.08 percent to 230 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) slipped 3.05 percent to 1.95 lei. NewsIn