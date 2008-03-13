Romanian stocks decline after uncertainty stormed back on foreign markets

Romanian stocks lost ground this morning following significant drops on international markets provoked by a new wave of fears over a possible recession in the United States. The value of deals on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) tumbled five times this morning to 2.23 million lei (605,303 euros). The BET index of the top ten companies on the capital market slipped 0.93 percent to 7,344.62 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds lost 1.11 percent to 5,163.12. The BET-FI index tracking the five financial companies SIFs fell 0.98 percent to 59,050.54 and the ROTX index of the blue-chips traded in Vienna dipped 0.95 percent to 16,221.80. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) was the most liquid on the market and generated deals worth 705,708 lei, after a 0.92 percent fall to 3.22 lei, followed by SIF Muntenia (SIF4) which dipped 0.56 percent to 1.79 lei. BRD SocGen (BRD), the second lender by assets in Romania, fell 1.94 percent to 20.20 lei and SIF Moldova (SIF2) declined 0.74 percent to 2.67 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) dropped to 1.69 lei and SIF Bancat-Crisana (SIF1) lost 0.71 percent to 2.78 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), the main shareholder of Romania’s largest bank by assets Banca Comerciala Romana, dropped 0.21 percent to 140.50 lei. Brokerage company SSIF Broker Cluj (BRK) slipped 0.50 percent to 1.98 lei. Oil company Petrom (SNP), the largest company in Romania, fell 0.98 percent to 0.4030 lei. Fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV), stopped trading today pending a share capital increase of 26,000 lei, following the conversion of 10 bonds into shares. The Money Channel said the convertible bonds issued by Banca Transilvania were released in the fall of 2005 and investors bought 2,410 titles worth 24 million U.S. dollars. NewsIn