Romanian stocks climb slightly at rising bell, investment funds dominate session

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Indexes on the Bucharest Stock Exchange increased slightly in line with international markets; shares of the investment funds clinched the most deals. Liquidity on the market hiked 8 percent to 3.14 million lei (856,677 euros). The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers gained 1.29 percent to 7,419.61 and the BET-C index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds grew 0.82 percent to 5,145.06. The BET-FI index tracking the five investment funds known as SIFs rose 0.72 percent to 62,427.01. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna advanced 1.16 percent to 16,361.70. The shares of SIF Moldova (SIF2) were the most liquid, rising 0.71 percent to 2.82 lei, followed by SIF Muntenia (SIF4) which idled at 1.90 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) hiked 0.85 percent to 3.54 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) upped 1.47 percent to 2.76 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) increased 0.56 percent to 1.80 lei. The shares of BRD SocGen, Romania’s second largest lender by assets, rose 1.63 percent to 18.70 lei. Gas operator Transgaz Medias (TGN) hiked 1.93 percent to 264 lei. Oil refinery Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC) gained 2.38 percent to 0.0860 lei. Lender Banca Transilvania (TLV), the fifth by assets in Romania hiked 1.37 percent to 0.74 lei. Shares of drug maker Biofarm (BIO) increased 0.41 percent to 0.4850 lei. Oil company Petrom (SNP) saw shares up 0.88 percent to 0.3850 lei. NewsIn