Romanian stocks climb slightly at rising bell and liquidity doubles; Asian, European stocks dive

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 20 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) posted slight increase tendency at rising bell today, the highest level being seen on the BET-FI index and liquidity doubled from the previous session reaching 5.14 million lei (683,224 euros); European, Asian shares plunged. Bourses in the U.S. closed mixed the previous session. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index gained 0.32 percent to 13,028.16, the S&P 500 index inched 0.09 percent to 1,426.63 and the Nasdaq index lost 0.5 percent to 2,516.09. In Romania, the BET index measuring the ten best companies on the BSE rose 0.04 percent to 7,592.15 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds increased 0.05 percent to 5,309.47. The BET-FI index of the five SIFs upped 0.73 percent to 54,670.06. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna rose 0.04 percent to 17,589.85. Fertilizer producer Azomures (AZO) hiked 8.79 percent to 0.334 lei. On the financial companies segment SIF Muntenia (SIF4) rose 1.18 percent to 1.71 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) inched 0.34 percent to 2.98 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) climbed 0.61 percent to 1.64 lei and SIF Moldova gained 1.32 percent 2.30 lei. Erste Bank (EBS), listed on the international tier of the BSE, generated the most deals on the banking segment and rose 1.14 percent to 177 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) dipped 0.44 percent to 22.70 lei and fifth lender by assets lowered 0.22 percent to 0.459 lei. On the power segment, Transelectrica (TEL) gained 1.41 percent to 28.70 lei while Petrom (SNP) idled at 0.535 lei. Sursa: NewsIn