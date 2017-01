Romanian stocks climb on rising with modest gains and little deals

24 Iunie 2008

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) posted positive evolution at rising bell today with moderate increases on all indexes and liquidity fell 28 percent to 1.22 million lei. Liquidity stood at 1.72 million lei (467,733 euros) in the previous session. Bourses in the U.S. closed on slight decrease yesterday. The Dow Jones composite index (DJIA) idled at 11,842.36, the S&P 500 index also idled at 1,318 and the Nasdaq index dropped 0.85 percent to 2,385.74. The BET index showing the ten best companies on the BSE climbed 0.46 percent to 6,846.67 and the BET-C composite index tracking all listed shares minus investment funds gained 0.30 percent to 4,884.82. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs rose 0.59 percent to 50,827.93 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna upped 0.52 percent to 15,748.80. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) was the most liquid today generating deals of 234,963 lei and shares climbed 0.93 percent to 2.17 lei, followed by SIF Moldova (SIF2) which nudged up 0.48 percent to 2.08 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) inched 0.62 percent to 1.63 lei. SIF Transilvania (SIF3) rose 0.63 percent to 1.60 lei and SIF Oltenia (SIF5) climbed 0.36 percent to 2.78 lei. Second lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) increased 1.01 percent to 20 lei. Banca Transilvania (TLV) idled at 0.405 lei. The country's biggest oil company Petrom (SNP) upped 0.21 percent to 0.481 lei. NewsIn