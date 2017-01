Romanian stocks appreciate on closing on BSE, following good evolution of financial companies

Stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) added an average 0.7 percent on closing, following the climb of Romanian financial companies or SIFs, which recovered from the negative evolution in the previous session. Liquidity inched 3.8 percent to 15.04 million lei (4.3 million euros) from 14.49 million lei in the previous session. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE gained 1.10 percent to 6,163.97 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds rose 0.70 percent to 4,509.43. The BET-FI index measuring the five financial companies or SIFs advanced 2.71 percent to 35,449.12 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna nudged up 1.65 percent to 14,453.21. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies on the market went up 1.61 percent to 641.08 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on BSE added 0.97 percent to 844. The main European bourses increased significantly on closing. The FTSE index in London rose 1.85 percent to 5,418.8 and the DAX index in Frankfurt gained 2.35 percent to 6,498.85. The CAC 40 index in Paris advanced 1.53 percent to 4,346.12. Financial company SIF Oltenia (SIF5) was the most liquid today, with total deals of 2.11 million lei, and climbed 2.09 percent to 1.95 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) appreciated 2.86 percent to 1.08 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) gained 2.56 percent to 1 leu. Romania's largest oil company Petrom (SNP) rose 0.21 percent to 0.488 lei, on a liquidity of 1.33 million lei. Second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) added 2.66 percent to 19.30 lei and fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) increased 0.97 percent to 0.311 lei. NewsIn