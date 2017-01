Romanian stocks advance on rising underpinned by banks and investment funds, European stocks advance

The Bucharest Stock Exchange posted significant hikes at rising bell today owing to the healthy evolution of the banking sector and financial companies; European, Asian shares hike. Deals amounted at 2.41 million lei (665,494 euros). Bourses in the U.S. hiked too owing to the retail and petrol sectors. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index gained 1.73 percent to 12,604, the S&P 500 upped 1.95 percent to 1,404 and the Nasdaq index rose 1.87 percent to 2,549. The BET index assessing the ten best companies on the market climbed 1.11 percent to 7,705.70 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus investment funds gained 0.88 percent to 5,414.81. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies known as SIFs rose 1.36 percent to 55,390.63 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna gained 1.30 percent to 17,726.57. On the banking segment, the second lender by assets BRD-SocGen (BRD) was the most liquid stock generating deals of 916,576 lei and shares inched 0.88 percent to 22.90 lei. Erste Bank, listed on the international tier of the BSE upped 1.64 percent to 173.30 lei. Fifth lender by assets Banca Transilvania (TLV) nudged up 2.13 percent to 0.48 lei. On the financial companies segment SIF Oltenia (SIF5) upped 1.36 percent to 2.99 lei, SIF Moldova (SIF2) rose 1.33 percent to 2.29 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) increased 1.74 percent to 1.75 lei and SIF Transilvania (SIF3) gained 1.20 percent to 2.29 lei. Fertilizer producer Amonil (AMO) jumped 4.35 percent to 0.0840 lei and chemical producer Azomures (AZO) boosted 4.31 percent to 0.6050 lei. The country's largest petrol company Petrom (SNP) climbed 0.95 percent to 0.53 lei. Drug producer Biofarm (BIO) rose 2.70 percent to 0.38 lei. NewsIn