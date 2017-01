Romanian stocks advance despite drop on European markets

Ştire online publicată Joi, 31 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian stocks at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) rose on opening, after idling yesterday; European stocks declined this morning. Deals stood at 7.67 million lei (2.06 million euros) versus the 2.88 million lei yesterday morning. The BET index measuring the market’s ten top performers gained 0.58 percent to 7,848.10 and the BET-C composite index assessing all listed shares minus investment funds rose 0.35 percent to 5,394.76. The ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna grew 0.55 percent to 17,348.65. The BET-FI index measuring the five financial companies known as SIFs dipped 0.56 percent to 64,206.99. Romania’s fifth lender by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV), was the most liquid this morning, generating deals worth 1.96 million lei, after a 2 percent growth to 0.7650 lei, after the bank announced its net profit last year tripled over the previous. BRD SocGen (BRD), the country’s second largest bank by assets, rose 1.51 percent to 20.20 lei. SIF Muntenia (SIF4) stayed at 1, 90 lei. SIF Moldova (SIF2) gained 0.70 percent to 2.87 lei. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) increased 0.71 percent to 2.85 lei, SIF Oltenia (SIF5) rose 0.27 percent to 3.66 lei. Drugmaker Biofarm (BIO) was sluggish at 0.73 lei. Gas transporter Transgaz Medias (TGN) lost 0.73 percent to 272 lei. NewsIn