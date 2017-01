Romanian seasonal workers at the seaside are gradually replaced with less pretentious foreigners

Some 20 percent of the employees in the Romanian seaside hotels are foreigners because hotel owners prefer to employ people from Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Sri Lanka who require less money, are more professional and show more respect for work than Romanians. Salaries given to skilled foreign workers are up to 50 percent smaller than those required by Romanians and in most cases they do not exceed 1,000 lei, according to Ciprian Constantinescu, head of the Black Sea Hotel Industry Employers. “It is very difficult to find Romanian skilled workers therefore we have to increase salaries which leads to a hike of prices. We attempt to bring workers from abroad because they are less pretentious and work better than Romanians,” Constantinescu said. Salaries for skilled waiters, bartenders and receptionists from Romania can reach up to 1,600 lei. Hotel owners accused authorities of too little involvement in training skilled workers. Also they blame authorities for not changing the legislation to encourage the unemployed to work in tourism. The current legislation does not allow state handout after only four months of work, therefore seasonal workers are in disadvantage. The legal period after which a former employer is entitled to receive a handout is six months. On the other hand, representatives the County Agency for Labor Force Occupancy blame hotel owners of not knowing to manage personnel better. “There would be a discrimination in the market. Why don't they employ people for six months instead of four?” head of the agency Dragos Poteleanu said. The agency is currently working on centralizing data regarding the number of jobs in the hotel industry on the seaside to find out the exact workforce deficit. NewsIn