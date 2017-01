Romanian seaside resorts face twice wider workforce gap versus last year, on unappealing conditions

Workforce deficit on the Romanian seaside resorts widened two times against last year to 600 people, executive director of the County Agency for Labor Force Occupancy (AJOFM), Dragos Potoleanu said. The short season, low salaries and the unattractive contracts offered by the restaurant and terrace owners (only four months of payment) are on the verge of causing a personnel crisis on the seaside resorts. Employers face the lack of waiters and waiter assistants, cooks and kitchen assistants. Hotel owners bet on students who usually arrive in July and August and are willing to accept salaries ranging from 700 lei to 1,700 lei. The deficit is also caused by the increasing number of Romanians who chose to work abroad due to better salaries. Labor Minister Paul Pacuraru said in mid-March that Romania is facing a severe workforce deficit. The estimated deficit stands at approximately 100,000 people of which half in vehicle construction, especially on shipyards. NewsIn