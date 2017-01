Romanian passenger vehicles registrations up 58.2% in Q1 y/y in 2008, to 122,598 units

Ştire online publicată Luni, 05 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The number of registrations for passenger vehicles hiked 58.2 percent in the first quarter of the year against the same period last year, and the number of commercial vehicles licensed in the same period went up 33.2 percent year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). As many as 122,598 passenger vehicles and 23,519 commercial vehicles were licensed in the first quarter of 2008. The most significant increase was registered on the buses and mini-buses segment, 2.3 times higher against the same period last year, reaching 2,586 units. New car registrations went up 57.6 percent, to 116,759 units and the number of motorcycles licensed increased 44.6 percent, to 3,253 units. Trucks saw 37.7 percent hike in the number of registrations, reaching 17,222 units. The vehicles included in the statistics are produced in Romania and other countries. NewsIn