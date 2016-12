Romanian leu keeps slipping towards 3.67 lei per euro, against regional trend

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 24 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The national currency kept losing ground in today's first transactions, while neighboring currencies began to struggle up and against the rise of the interests above the key interest rate. At 11.30 a.m., banks were buying an euro for 3.6650 lei and selling it for 3.6680 lei after the the leu had firstly decreased from 3.66 to 3.67 versus the euro. “It is a strange turn, since only the Romanian market stayed down.” said Ioan Birle, dealer of Banca Transilvania, who added that the forint and the zloty began climbing up. The international markets watched the U.S. dollar strengthening slightly, from over 1.47 dollars per euro to below this quota. The euro stood at 11.30 at 1.4681 dollars per euro. Interbank deposits for overnight deposits surged up to 12.5-13.5 percent a year from yesterday's 7 percent, overtaking the key interest rate of 10.25 percent by a long run. NewsIn