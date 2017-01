Romanian leu heaves to 3.7350 per euro, on American bourses comeback

The national currency rose slightly on opening bell today up to 3.7350 against the euro, on regional trend, as the U.S. bourses made a comeback, sustaining emergent currencies. American authorities try to relaunch the Paulson plan to save the financial system and hope today for a positive vote from the Senate. The leu stood this morning below 3.75 per euro, but increased gradually and by 11:20 a.m. the banks were buying an euro for 3.7360 lei and selling it for 3.7410 lei. On international markets, the U.S. dollar flipped between 1.4076 and 1.4163 versus the euro. At 11:20 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.4113 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits maintain as high as 13-14 percent a year, above the key interest rate of 10.25 percent, on lack of liquidity on the market. NewsIn