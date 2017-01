Romanian companies estimate employment rate to go up 36% in the next three months, study shows

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 11 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Local employers estimate Romania's employment rate will hike 36 percent in the second quarter of the year against the first one on more job offers in constructions, according to a study. About 43 percent of the Romanian employers plan to hire more people in the next three months and 7 percent expect a lower employment rate. Most of the people to get hired in the next quarter could work in constructions, as well as in hotels and restaurants, finance, insurance or real estate services, while fewest in the gas and electricity industry. Employment rate will go up mostly in the Northwestern area, followed by Bucharest and Ilfov county and the Southern area. The smallest increase will be seen in the Northeastern area. According to the study, Romania is the second country to witness a higher employment rate in the second quarter of the year, behind Singapore. The study was carried out in 32 countries. More than 55,000 public and private employers were interviewed regarding the number of jobs to be completed in the next quarter, out of which 841 Romanians. NewsIn