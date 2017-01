Romania will trade securities on both Bucharest Stock Exchange and secondary market, official says

Ştire online publicată Joi, 20 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Public securities will be traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) and on the secondary market after they are listed, the move being scheduled for this spring, Economy and Finance Minister Varujan Vosganian said. A meeting with a group of experts is on the agenda tomorrow, on legislative changes needed to carry out the move, the minister explained. Vosganian said some 20 percent of the state-owned securities will be listed on BSE. Investors might focus on these financial instruments which are sure but bring lower return, the head of BSE, Stere Farmache said. Yet, on the long run, it is hard to predict how attractive these securities will be, Farmache explained. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) said some 11 billion lei (3.3 billion euros) worth of state securities will be issued this year. Some 500 million euros in Eurobonds will be issued, with a 10-year maturity. NewsIn