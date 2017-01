Romania to approve bill next week to solve problem of identifying the 112 caller

Ştire online publicată Joi, 13 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romanian government will approve next week an ordinance regarding the 112 emergency number to solve the problem of identifying the caller, IT&C Minister Karoly Borbely said. The last changes to the National Single System for Emergency Calls (SNUAU) to be brought next week will introduce the caller ID, according to Borbely. The European Union imposed as deadline the end of February to solve this problem. The European Commission in December 2007 decided to start the infringement procedure against Romania because the sole European emergency number 112 did not function properly. The country's Special Telecommunications Service (STS) which administers the 112 service inked today memorandum with mobile phone operators Vodafone, Orange and Cosmote to secure service between all 112 users. Borbely met today the European commissioner for information society and media, Viviane Reding to tackle the radiation of the GSM antenna problem. The European Commission required public phone operators to provide best information possible regarding the caller's location. The identification of calls from mobile phone networks is currently limited because of certain technical incompatibilities regarding data transfer between mobile operators and STS. The European legislation regarding telecommunications imposes the member states to provide free access to emergency services when dialing the sole European emergency number 112. Also the member states have to guarantee that the operators of the emergency services can localize the call maker from both mobile and land phone. NewsIn