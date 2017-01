Romania’s second nuclear power plant could be built in Drobeta Turnu Severin, official says

Romania’s new nuclear power plant could be constructed in the Southwestern town of Drobeta Turnu Severin, director of the Nuclear Activity Regulator (RAAN), Constantin Saceanu said; authorities have been papering over the location of the new plant for some time now. The Turnu Magurele Institute of Technology and Engineering for Nuclear Objectives is now analyzing the possibility to build the plant in this location. “Severin has good chances of hosting Romania’s second nuclear power plant. The location must be chosen by October 2008 in order to start the rest of works,” Saceanu said. Prime Minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu mentioned the plan to build a second nuclear power plant with several reactors during his visit to Drobeta Turnu Severin on March 27. At the end of last week, people close to the situation told NewsIn the government allotted money for the location study. Only after the location is established, the feasibility study will start. The new plant will be functional after 2020, head of Nuclearelectrica, the company in charge of the sole nuclear plant in the country, Teodor Chirica told NewsIn on May 23. The official explained the new plant will provide 30 to 35 percent of Romania’s electricity consumption. Chirica noted he does not know if Nuclearelectrica will manage the future plant. The official said the nuclear plant will have an installed power capacity of 1,000 to 1,200 MW. Romania’s sole nuclear plant is located in the southeastern town of Cernavoda. It has two nuclear reactors and another 2 will be added. The two nuclear units should be ready by 2014 and 2015. The construction requires investments exceeding 2.2 billion euros and both reactors will have an installed power capacity of 720MW. NewsIn