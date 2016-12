Romania’s real estate leasing market to reach EUR 1bn in the next two years, Immorent says

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 16 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Romanian real estate leasing market could double in the following two years, to 1 billion euros, the estimate relying on the evolution of the real estate sector in the recent years, Immorent Romania sales manager Vasile Cristescu said. Last year, the country’s real estate leasing market amounted to 461.38 million euros. Immorent forecasts the value of this market should top 700 million euros this year. The evolution relies on the higher prices for lands and the investors’ appetite for this type of investments, Cristescu noted. The Immorent official believes multinational companies play an important role within this market, as many will relocate activities in Romania, spurring investments in offices. Immorent Romania is the leasing unit of Erste Bank and Sparkassen. The company estimates it will finance 80.5 million euros worth of goods this year, up 20 percent against 2007. The real estate leasing market in Romania saw a 213 percent boost last year versus the previous year underpinned by healthy 30 percent growth of office leasing, according to the head of the Leasing and Non-Banking Financial Services Asssociation (ALB), Kerem Sekizyarali. NewsIn