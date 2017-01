Romania’s premier proposes unions to raise minimum wage to 540 lei in October

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 16 Iulie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s prime minister proposed unions which have been recently protesting and asking for a growth of the minimum salary, to hike the wage from 500 lei to 540 lei in October and 600 lei in January next year. NewsIn