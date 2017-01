Romania’s PM says government to hike to 6% of GDP funds for infrastructure after devastating floods

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 13 August 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s premier Calin Popescu Tariceanu urged members of the Parliament to help raise the funds allotted to infrastructure to 6 percent of the gross domestic product after six counties were affected by damaging floods. The premier said in the past three years investments in revamping dams and consolidating river beds increased four-fold. Floods in the past weeks proved that the baby-steps policy in infrastructure includes risks of being caught unprepared, the prime minister said. Romania was affected by flooding in the past three years mostly because of old dams and heavy rainfalls. This summer about 27,000 people in northern and eastern Romania saw their houses taken by waters and crops destroyed. Sursa: NewsIn