Romania’s national currency advances to 3.74 lei against the euro, within a low-deal market

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s leu started the day at 3.7680 per euro after which it climbed to 3.7370, within a monetary market which saw no significant transactions, dealers said. The exchange rate stays close to 3.74 lei/euro within a rather calm market, Banca Comerciala Carpatica (BCC) dealer Florin Constantinescu said. The U.S. dollar fluctuated between 1.4758 and 1.4796 per euro on the international markets, while at 10:00 a.m Romania's hour, the euro was sold for 1.4760 U.S. dollars. The interbank interest rates for overnight deposits stood around 9 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy interest rate due to the creation of the banks’ minimum mandatory reserves. NewsIn