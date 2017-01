Romania’s medium, long-term external debt ups 4.2% over the first three months against December 2007

Ştire online publicată Joi, 15 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s medium and long-term external debt rose 4.2 percent over the first three months of this year against the end of last year, to 39.95 billion euros, following the increase of the direct public debt and of that of the public non-guaranteed debt, the Central Bank of Romania (BNR) said. The yearend medium and long-term external debt stood at 38.333 billion euros in 207, according to the revised data from BNR. Last month BNR estimated the yearend debt at 38.175 billion euros. The public non-guaranteed external debt stood at 25.9 billion euros on March 31, 2008, 4.86 percent higher than at the end of last year. Most of it came from the private sector but the central bank stopped publishing detailed data on this at the beginning at the year. The direct public debt rose 3 percent from January to March from 7.299 billion euros to 7.519 billion euros. The public guaranteed debt dropped 342 million euros in March against the end of last year to 2.9 billion euros. Most of it, 2.8 billion euros, being for entities from the public sector and only a small part, 132 million euros, for the private sector. The external debt service totalized 1.86 billion euros of which 1.42 billion euros for the public non-guaranteed debt. Long-term deposits from non-residents rose by 380 millioneuros in Q1 to 3.6 billion euros. The rate of the medium and long-term external debt stood at 18.1 percent in Q1 from 21.8 percent in 2007 and the coverage level of the official foreign currency and gold reserve dropped to 5.8 month of import on March 31 from 6 month of import at the end of last year. NewsIn