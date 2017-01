Romania’s medium, long-term external debt goes up 2.5% m/m in January, to EUR 38bn

Romania’s medium and long-term external debt rose 2.5 percent in January against December last year as debts in the private sector grew, the Central Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release. The country’s long and medium-term external debt totaled 37.991 billion euros in January, up against the 37.075 billion euros recorded at the end of 2007. The public non-guaranteed external debt totaled 24.04 billion euros on January 31. This was 2.4 percent higher against the one registered at the end of 2007. The direct public debt, which lowered last year, rose by a significant 4.6 percent in January, to 7.6 billion euros. Yet, the public guaranteed debt reduced by 9 million euros in January against the end of 2007, to 3.099 billion euros. Some 2.963 billion euros belong to public institutions. The external debt service totaled 838 million euros in January, of which half stood for the public non-guaranteed debt. Some 40 percent of the debt service in January came from the long term deposits belonging to non-residents. These grew to 3.25 billion euros. Romania’s foreign debt service stood at 7.516 billion euros in 2007. NewsIn