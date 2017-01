Romania’s leu waves around 3.6360 versus the euro this morningRomania’s leu waves around 3.6360 versus the euro this morning

Romania’s national currency, the leu, fell slightly in the first hour of trading from 3.63 to 3.6440 versus the single European currency on both selling and buying. At 11:20 banks bought the euro from 3.6350 and sold it for 3.6410 lei. The other currencies in the region also dropped versus the euro this morning. On the international markets the U.S. dollar oscillated around 1.5859 and 1.5891 versus the euro and at 11:20 Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5871 on growing trend of the dollar. Interbank interests for overnight deposits slipped close to the annual monetary policy rate of 10 percent on balancing the liquidity need in the market. NewsIn