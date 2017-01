Romania’s leu ups against the euro within a market expecting a new monetary policy interest

Ştire online publicată Luni, 04 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency rose in the opening session of today’s exchange rate session from 3.6740 lei per euro to 3.6190 lei per euro due to higher interests on the interbank market, dealers say. Europe’s single currency was sold for 3.6230-3.6310 lei at 11.00 a.m., Romania’s hour. The same appreciation trend was seen in the currencies of the other countries in the Balkan region. The leu is going up and one of the main reasons is the market’s expectations for the Central Bank of Romania to increase the monetary policy interest. Romania’s monetary policy interest now stands at 8 percent. On the international markets the U.S. dollar fluctuated between 1.4793 and 1.4849 versus the euro. The interbank interests for overnight deposits stayed at 9 percent. NewsIn