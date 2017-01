Romania’s leu stays close to 3.6550 versus the euro on slight growth tendency

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 16 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency, the leu, rose slightly to 3.6450 versus the single European currency and then stabilized at 3.6650. At 11:10 a.m. banks bought the euro for 3.6565 lei and sold it for 3.6605 lei. The growth this morning is part of a regional tendency as both the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty rose versus the euro, according to the chief of treasury of Volksbank Romania, Ciprian Mihai. On the international markets the U.S. dollar fell from 1.5438 to 1.5505 versus the euro and at 11:10, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5490 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 9.60 percent – 10.10 percent, close to the monetary policy rate of 9.75 percent per year. NewsIn