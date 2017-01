Romania’s leu stays at 3.62 versus the euro after short drop this morning

Joi, 05 Iunie 2008

Romania’s national currency, the leu, fell slightly this morning to 3.63 versus the single European currency and then recouped to 3.62. At 11:15 banks bought the euro for 3.6185 lei and sold it for 3.6225 lei. The currency recovered to 3.62 versus the euro on rise in sale orders, dealer with Banca Comerciala Carpatica Florin Constantinescu, told NewsIn. On the international markets the U.S. dollar dropped below 1.54 dollars/euro and then recovered slightly. At 11:15, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5421 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stayed at 10-10.5 percent per year, slightly above the monetary policy rate of 9.75 percent. NewsIn