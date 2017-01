Romania’s leu loses ground to 3.66 versus the euro on slump of currencies in the region

Romania’s national currency, the leu, fell to 3.66 against the single European currency this morning, after currencies in the region experienced similar drops, dealers said. The leu slipped to 3.6605 versus the euro and at 11:15, Romania’s hour the leu was sold at 3.6570-3.6630. The U.S. dollar oscillated on international markets this morning from 1.4707-1.4748 against the euro. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood close to the monetary policy rate set at 9 percent by the central bank. NewsIn