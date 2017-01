Romania’s leu grows close to 3.80 against the euro helped by comeback of currencies in the region

Romania’s leu appreciated to 3.80 versus the single European currency from 3.89 earlier today in line with regional drift, on high interests. The leu opened at 3.89 against the euro and then rose to 3.85 after the first half hour of trading. After a slight stagnation, it continued recovery to 3.8050. It then stayed for a while at 3.81 against the euro and at 11:55 banks were buying the euro for 3.8086 and selling it for 3.8192. In the region, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint grew against the euro. The zloty gained ground from 3.4672 to 3.4121 and the forint advanced from 253.80 to 249.50. On the international markets, the American dollar fell over the euro from 1.358 to 1.38 and at 11:55, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.3756 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits remained high at 14-16 percent per year, above the annual key interest rate of 10.25 percent. NewsIn