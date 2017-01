Romania’s leu gains ground to 3.7550 versus the euro after falling a bit on opening

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 14 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency the leu started the day with a loss to 3.7630 against the single European currency and then grew to 3.7550 helped by regional drift. The leu opened at 3.7530 and dropped to 3.7630 versus the euro and then recovered increasing to 3.7570 against the euro. In the region the Polish zloty rose from 3.5550 to 3.5050 and the Hungarian forint from 252.66 to 250.8 versus the euro. The bourse in Bucharest also recovered this morning with the BET index measuring the ten best companies on the market soaring 7.61 percent and the BET-FI index assessing the five financial companies nudging up 12.15 percent. The American currency initially slipped to 1.3587 per euro, then swayed between 1.3660-1.3690 per euro and at 10:50 Romanian time it was slightly moving upwards to 1.3645. Interbank interests stay high, around 13-13.50 percent, over the annual key interest rate of 10.25 percent. NewsIn