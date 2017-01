Romania’s leu gains ground to 3.6070 versus the euro in line with currencies in the region

Vineri, 04 Iulie 2008

Romania’s national currency, the leu, continued to grow this morning to 3.6070 versus the single European currency in line with currencies in the region and following the European Central Bank’s decision yesterday to raise the key interest rate in the Eurozone. At opening the leu climbed from 3.6275 to 3.6070 versus the euro and at 11:35, banks bought the euro with 3.6110 and sold it for 3.6170 lei. The market responded to the central bank’s decision to add 0.25 percentage points to the monetary policy rate, to 4.25 percent. Moreover, the central bank’s head said U.S. authorities reaffirmed support for a strong dollar which caused the euro to fall. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar started to lose ground against the euro from 1.5675 to 1.5727 and at 11:35, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5703 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits were close to the monetary policy rate of 10 percent per year on balancing the need for liquidity on the market. NewsIn