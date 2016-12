Romania’s leu falls to 3.60 versus the euro in line with currencies in the region

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 05 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s national currency the leu dropped this morning to 3.60 versus the single European currency on drift in the region, in the background of a stronger dollar. The leu started at 3.5750 versus the euro and then fell to 3.5950 versus the euro. At 11:20 banks were buying the euro for 3.5910 and selling it for 3.5960 lei. The downtrend of the leu began yesterday and is in line with the evolution of currencies in the region as the American dollar grew stronger against the euro and in the background of the negative feeling of analysts and rating agencies over the emergent countries where economic growth is likely to slowdown, analyst with Credit Europe Bank, Georgiana Constantinescu said. In the region, the Hungarian forint grew slightly from 242.68 to 240.75 against the euro and the Polish zloty reduced from 3.4045 to 3.4184. On the international markets the American dollar fell against the euro from 1.4225 to 1.4317. Yet, despite drops, the dollar remains high and continues to generate abrupt fluctuations on the emergent markets, Constatinescu said. At 11:20, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.4266 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 13.40-14 percent per year above the annual key interest rate of 10.25 percent on liquidity shortage on the market. NewsIn