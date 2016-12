Romania’s leu dips to 3.60 against the euro as it follows a regional trend

The leu fell to 3.60 against the euro as it followed the same decreasing trend as the emerging currencies in the region and because the market expects for the leu to plunge after Easter, dealers say. The national currency dived immediately as the exchange rate session began, from 3.5860 versus the euro to 3.60 lei. At 11:15, banks bought the euro with 3.6015 lei and sold it for 3.6075 lei. The money sent home before Easter by the Romanians living abroad helped the leu appreciate against the euro, yet this process is almost over now, Banca Comerciala Romana dealer Narcis Noaghea told NewsIn. In the nearby countries, the Hungarian forint dived to 253.10 against the euro and the Czech zloty revolved at 3.4320 versus Europe’s single currency. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar appreciated to 1.56 against the euro. At 11:15 Romania’s hour, the euro was rated at 1.5576 U.S. dollars. Interests for overnight deposits exceeded the 9.5 percent per year monetary policy interest level, as they stood at 11.75-12.25 percent per year. NewsIn