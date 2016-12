Romania’s leu advances to 3.69 versus the euro helped by growth on regional markets

Ştire online publicată Luni, 07 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania’s currency, the leu, rose to 3.69 against the euro underpinned by increases seen by other currencies in the region, an effect of the growth on Asian markets, dealers said. The leu started to rise this morning and at 10:45 a.m. banks bought the euro for 3.6860 lei and sold it for 3.6940. The national currency has begun to grow on positive tendency on regional markets, dealer with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), Narcis Noaghea, told NewsIn. On international markets the U.S. dollar oscillated from 1.5628 to 1.5735 versus the euro and at 10:45, Romania’s hour, the euro traded at 1.5562 versus the U.S. dollar. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stayed at 9.50 – 10 percent, close to the yearly monetary policy rate set by the central bank. NewsIn