Romania’s economy minister hopes construction works at reactors 3,4 start this year

Luni, 07 Iulie 2008

Romania’s Economy and Finance Minister Varujan Vosganian said he hopes construction of the third and fourth nuclear reactors at the country’s sole nuclear plant begin this year after talks with investors end and Brussels OKs the investment. Romania’s Nuclearelectrica which operates the nuclear power plant in Cernavoda, will control 51 percent of shares in the company which will build reactors 3 and 4 of the plant. Six investors are in the race: ArcelorMittal, CEZ, Electrabel, Enel, Iberdrola, and RWE Power. Each of the two reactors will have an installed power of 720 MW. Each unit has a life span of 30 years with the possibility to expand it to 40 years. Romania now operates two nuclear reactors, both located in Cernavoda. The second reactor resumed activity on November 1 this year, following two weeks of upgrading works. The second reactor went online in May. It was constructed under a contract with the Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. and ANSALDO-Italia. The first reactor of the country’s sole nuclear plant began working 10 years ago. NewsIn